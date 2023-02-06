Congress Asset Management Co. MA Grows Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 217,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.5% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.8 %

VZ stock opened at $41.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on VZ. Raymond James decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

