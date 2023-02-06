Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 9,585 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 845,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.37% of Targa Resources worth $51,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRGP. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Targa Resources by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Targa Resources by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 19,372 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $374,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 176,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,262,177.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $374,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 176,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,262,177.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $147,834.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,049.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,186 shares of company stock valued at $530,185. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Targa Resources Stock Performance

TRGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Targa Resources from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.82.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $73.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 69.26 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $55.56 and a 52-week high of $81.50.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.08%.

About Targa Resources

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Featured Articles

