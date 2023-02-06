Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 600.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,786,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $837,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960,475 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,343,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,642,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354,660 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 3,518.8% during the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,151,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $311,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,450 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Chevron by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,569,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,964,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,405,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $927,344,000 after acquiring an additional 592,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,172 shares of company stock valued at $30,700,018 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $169.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $327.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $130.52 and a 1-year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 15.6 EPS for the current year.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $197.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.10.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

