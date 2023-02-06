Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $42.49 Million Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 309,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,386 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $42,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 394.0% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 9,358 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at $542,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SJM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on J. M. Smucker to $128.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.00.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

NYSE SJM opened at $149.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.84 and its 200-day moving average is $145.68. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $119.82 and a 12-month high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.31%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.55%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

