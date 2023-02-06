Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 122,999 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 951,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,999 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.72% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $42,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,108,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 42.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 519,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,944,000 after purchasing an additional 212,328 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 239,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 65,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 592.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. 98.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FR opened at $53.80 on Monday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.91 and a 12 month high of $65.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.20 and its 200 day moving average is $49.65.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FR. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.14.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

