Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 999,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,108 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Ventas were worth $40,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 10.6% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Ventas by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ventas by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 55,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 182,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after acquiring an additional 8,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the third quarter worth $2,645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VTR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Ventas from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Ventas to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.77.

VTR opened at $52.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -478.18, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.33 and a 52-week high of $64.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is -1,636.36%.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operates them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

