Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 629 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,080 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter worth $603,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 248,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,899,000 after buying an additional 11,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal Stock Up 0.3 %

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $100.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $71.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $81.57 and a 52 week high of $122.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Bank of Montreal Cuts Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 30.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a $1.0548 dividend. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 27.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BMO. StockNews.com raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.31.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.