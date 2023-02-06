Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 117,983 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Bunge were worth $43,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 180.0% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bunge during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Bunge in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Bunge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Price Performance

NYSE BG opened at $98.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.90. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $80.41 and a 52-week high of $128.40.

Bunge Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.43%.

BG has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.57.

Insider Transactions at Bunge

In other Bunge news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $105,666.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,780 shares in the company, valued at $5,587,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

