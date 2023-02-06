Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,975 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $7,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 8.5% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 28,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the second quarter valued at $1,074,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 254.2% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 49,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after buying an additional 35,215 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 21.4% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $94.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.25. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $76.13 and a 52-week high of $105.56.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.70.

About Wintrust Financial

(Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.