Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 382,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,500 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.23% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $49,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $157.24 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.33 and a 52-week high of $160.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.30.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

