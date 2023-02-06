Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 411.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 14,600.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of FNF opened at $44.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.33. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $34.51 and a one year high of $51.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.47). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $207,080.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 271,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,158,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.40.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

Recommended Stories

