Congress Asset Management Co. MA Boosts Stake in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 700,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 192,579 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 1.51% of Core Laboratories worth $9,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 1.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Core Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.58.

Core Laboratories stock opened at $26.17 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.51 and a 200-day moving average of $19.10. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $35.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.83 and a beta of 2.65.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $127.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

