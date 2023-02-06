National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $658.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $59.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $56.47 and a twelve month high of $75.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 8.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,771,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $724,553,000 after acquiring an additional 892,065 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 20.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,298,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $504,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,192 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 936,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,364,000 after acquiring an additional 27,088 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 9.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,805,000 after purchasing an additional 69,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 160.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 404,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,782,000 after purchasing an additional 249,312 shares during the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on NFG. Scotiabank downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

