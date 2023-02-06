National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $658.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share.
National Fuel Gas Price Performance
Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $59.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $56.47 and a twelve month high of $75.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.58.
National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 29.05%.
A number of research firms recently commented on NFG. Scotiabank downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
National Fuel Gas Company Profile
National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.
