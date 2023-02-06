SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stake Raised by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.14% of SBA Communications worth $41,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter worth $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 131.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBAC. Truist Financial decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $341.00 to $336.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.20.

SBA Communications Price Performance

SBA Communications Profile

SBAC opened at $297.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of 80.26 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $291.19 and a 200-day moving average of $298.57. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $236.20 and a fifty-two week high of $379.99.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

