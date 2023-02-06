Congress Asset Management Co. MA Invests $7.42 Million in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 2,693.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,156,000 after buying an additional 1,055,559 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,671,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,931,000 after purchasing an additional 611,100 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 960,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,756,000 after purchasing an additional 342,187 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Hershey by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 567,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,034,000 after purchasing an additional 327,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth $46,797,000. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Stock Up 0.8 %

HSY opened at $236.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $193.09 and a one year high of $242.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $229.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.50.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 52.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $3,240,877.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,692,123.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total transaction of $521,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,689.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $3,240,877.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,692,123.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,023 shares of company stock valued at $9,293,587 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho raised their target price on Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.71.

Hershey Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.