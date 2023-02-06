Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 3,446 Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.89% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $9,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Cross Country Healthcare Price Performance

Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $30.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.04. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

Several analysts have recently commented on CCRN shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

In related news, VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $38,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.