Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HOG. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,454,000 after acquiring an additional 194,089 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 85,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Citigroup set a $49.00 price objective on Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.13.
Harley-Davidson Stock Down 0.8 %
Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $918.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.04 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.68%.
About Harley-Davidson
Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harley-Davidson (HOG)
- What do Mastercard Earnings Indicate About Consumer Spending?
- Is Electronic Arts Setting the Bar Too Low?
- International Paper Stock is Printing Profits Again
- Spotify’s Traffic, Not Earnings is Driving the Stock Higher
- Is C3.ai Artificial Intelligence Product Suite a Gamechanger?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.