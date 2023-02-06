Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HOG. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,454,000 after acquiring an additional 194,089 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 85,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Citigroup set a $49.00 price objective on Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

Harley-Davidson Stock Down 0.8 %

HOG stock opened at $51.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.58. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $918.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.04 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.68%.

About Harley-Davidson

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.