United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,425 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.47% of United Therapeutics worth $45,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 51.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 12,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.31, for a total transaction of $2,355,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,145,095.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 1,010 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total transaction of $284,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,710. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.31, for a total transaction of $2,355,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at $7,145,095.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,100 shares of company stock valued at $61,009,585. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UTHR. Argus upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.64.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $252.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 9.68. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $158.38 and a one year high of $283.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $270.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.87.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma. It is involved in the development of novel pharmaceutical therapies and technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs.

