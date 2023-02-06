United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,425 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.47% of United Therapeutics worth $45,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 51.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 12,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.31, for a total transaction of $2,355,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,145,095.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 1,010 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total transaction of $284,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,710. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.31, for a total transaction of $2,355,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at $7,145,095.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,100 shares of company stock valued at $61,009,585. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $252.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 9.68. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $158.38 and a one year high of $283.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $270.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.87.
United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma. It is involved in the development of novel pharmaceutical therapies and technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs.
