Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 404 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,954 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.8% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $67.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.78. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $50.61 and a 1-year high of $71.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 22.90%. Equities analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

