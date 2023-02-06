Strategic Blueprint LLC Trims Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Strategic Blueprint LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $10,728,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $48.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.43. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $55.15.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

