HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 344.05% from the company’s current price.

AVXL has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jonestrading increased their price target on Anavex Life Sciences from $40.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Anavex Life Sciences Price Performance

Shares of AVXL stock opened at $11.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.62 million, a PE ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.45. Anavex Life Sciences has a one year low of $7.13 and a one year high of $15.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Anavex Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:AVXL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 5.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 10.1% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.22% of the company’s stock.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

