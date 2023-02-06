Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Earns Outperform Rating from Evercore ISI

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Evercore ISI in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $190.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.98% from the company’s current price.

AAPL has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.49.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $154.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.99. Apple has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $179.61. The company has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apple will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 229,929 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

