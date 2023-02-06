Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $141.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $162.00. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Seagen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Seagen from $183.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial began coverage on Seagen in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Seagen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.15.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $138.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.07. The company has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 0.58. Seagen has a 12-month low of $105.43 and a 12-month high of $183.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Seagen

In related news, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $108,461.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 96,853 shares in the company, valued at $13,416,077.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Seagen news, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,012,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,167,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $108,461.16. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 96,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,416,077.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 55,348 shares of company stock worth $7,386,920 over the last 90 days. 27.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. FMR LLC grew its position in Seagen by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,671,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $472,730,000 after buying an additional 405,593 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,826,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,618,264,000 after acquiring an additional 394,562 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Seagen by 695.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,897,000 after purchasing an additional 203,813 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Seagen by 907.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 211,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,459,000 after purchasing an additional 190,697 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Seagen by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,663,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,732,699,000 after purchasing an additional 170,001 shares during the period. 86.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seagen

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.