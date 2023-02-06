SVB Leerink Increases Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $834.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $770.00 to $834.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on REGN. Truist Financial raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $756.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $799.67.

REGN opened at $783.13 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $789.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $734.36 and a 200-day moving average of $698.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 5.96. The company has a market capitalization of $85.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $23.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 36.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total transaction of $4,111,845.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,522.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total value of $4,111,845.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,093 shares in the company, valued at $780,522.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total value of $169,822.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at $842,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,213 shares of company stock valued at $13,343,438. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Markel Corp boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,513,000 after buying an additional 18,345 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

