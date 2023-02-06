Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) Price Target to $18.00

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Qualtrics International from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Qualtrics International from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Qualtrics International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.31.

Shares of XM opened at $16.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.78. Qualtrics International has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $32.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.22.

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $389.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.99 million. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 72.77% and a negative return on equity of 52.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that Qualtrics International will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $262,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 539,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,471,453.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XM. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 291.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 27,505 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 290.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Qualtrics International by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,712,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,901,000 after purchasing an additional 12,589 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Qualtrics International by 237.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 29,734 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

