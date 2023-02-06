HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT)

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 57.07% from the stock’s previous close.

FDMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Trading Down 0.6 %

4D Molecular Therapeutics stock opened at $22.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.38 million, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 2.58. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.32 and a 1-year high of $26.49.

Insider Activity

4D Molecular Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FDMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,331.88% and a negative return on equity of 36.94%. Research analysts forecast that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott Bizily sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $136,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,564.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Scott Bizily sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $136,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,564.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Kirn sold 10,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $218,306.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,902,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,101,546.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,936. Corporate insiders own 11.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDMT. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 367,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 84,158 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

