EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Increases Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) Price Target to $2.50

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $2.00 to $2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 83.82% from the company’s current price.
Applied UV Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ AUVI opened at $1.36 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.31. The company has a market cap of $17.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of -1.00. Applied UV has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $4.20.
Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.88 million during the quarter. Applied UV had a negative return on equity of 34.80% and a negative net margin of 54.45%.
Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, and commercializes technology that addresses air purification and infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Disinfection and Hospitality segments.
