EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Increases Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) Price Target to $2.50

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $2.00 to $2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 83.82% from the company’s current price.

Applied UV Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AUVI opened at $1.36 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.31. The company has a market cap of $17.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of -1.00. Applied UV has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $4.20.

Get Applied UV alerts:

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.88 million during the quarter. Applied UV had a negative return on equity of 34.80% and a negative net margin of 54.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied UV

About Applied UV

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUVI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Applied UV by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 32,440 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Applied UV by 426.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 57,384 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Applied UV in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Applied UV in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied UV in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. 2.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, and commercializes technology that addresses air purification and infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Disinfection and Hospitality segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied UV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied UV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.