HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 468.72% from the company’s current price.
Gracell Biotechnologies Trading Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ:GRCL opened at $2.11 on Monday. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $5.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of -1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.85.
Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.27). Equities research analysts predict that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.
Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
