HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 468.72% from the company’s current price.

Gracell Biotechnologies Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:GRCL opened at $2.11 on Monday. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $5.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of -1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.85.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.27). Equities research analysts predict that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRCL. Capital Group International Inc. CA boosted its position in Gracell Biotechnologies by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 2,335,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after acquiring an additional 584,769 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 924,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 144,940 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 482.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 86,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

