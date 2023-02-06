Morgan Stanley Boosts Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target to $95.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.51% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HUBG. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Hub Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hub Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.20.
Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $97.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.64 and a 200 day moving average of $78.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.96. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $60.81 and a 12-month high of $104.67.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Hub Group by 58.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Hub Group by 315.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Hub Group by 1,324.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hub Group in the first quarter worth about $46,000. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.
