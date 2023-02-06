LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) PT Raised to $244.00 at Morgan Stanley

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $239.00 to $244.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LPLA. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.88.

LPLA stock opened at $234.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. LPL Financial has a 52-week low of $140.65 and a 52-week high of $271.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $223.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.65. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.93.

In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total transaction of $1,114,539.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,787,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CAO Brent Simonich acquired 920 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $219.15 per share, for a total transaction of $201,618.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,104.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total value of $1,114,539.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,787,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in LPL Financial by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in LPL Financial by 958.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

