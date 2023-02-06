BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Price Target Raised to $21.00

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 18.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BrightSphere Investment Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

BrightSphere Investment Group Stock Performance

BrightSphere Investment Group stock opened at $25.77 on Monday. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $26.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. BrightSphere Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 132.90% and a net margin of 24.11%. The business had revenue of $86.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.89 million. Research analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSIG. CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 62,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 276,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after buying an additional 15,640 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 223,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after buying an additional 9,939 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 29,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

Further Reading

