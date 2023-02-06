JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) PT Raised to $29.00

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FROG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on JFrog from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on JFrog from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded JFrog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.45.

JFrog Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of JFrog stock opened at $26.64 on Monday. JFrog has a 12-month low of $16.36 and a 12-month high of $28.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.27 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.81 and its 200-day moving average is $22.68.

Insider Transactions at JFrog

Institutional Trading of JFrog

In other news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 29,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $745,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,336,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,413,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $1,050,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,522,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,941,828.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 29,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $745,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,336,542 shares in the company, valued at $183,413,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 287,076 shares of company stock valued at $6,548,984. 33.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FROG. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in JFrog in the second quarter valued at about $50,188,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in JFrog by 245.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,836,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,612,000 after buying an additional 1,304,898 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in JFrog by 877.8% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,060,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,344,000 after purchasing an additional 952,023 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in JFrog by 455.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,097,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,121,000 after purchasing an additional 899,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in JFrog by 103.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,632,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,403,000 after purchasing an additional 828,500 shares during the last quarter. 53.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

