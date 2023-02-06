Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys 24,363 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,067 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,363 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Lanham O Dell & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in AT&T by 5.7% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 728,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,179,000 after buying an additional 39,501 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 94,339.3% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 26,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 26,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 250,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 16,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Down 2.2 %

T opened at $19.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $141.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.10 and its 200 day moving average is $18.06. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -93.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet cut AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

See Also

