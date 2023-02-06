PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,159 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PHYL. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,398,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 174,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after buying an additional 33,441 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,531,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,106,000 after acquiring an additional 146,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $746,000.

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PHYL opened at $34.65 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.29. PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $39.30.

