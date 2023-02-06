Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 23,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $398,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

VUG stock opened at $243.23 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $296.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $223.50 and its 200 day moving average is $230.08.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

