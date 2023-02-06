Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $2.71 Million Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,705 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TI Trust Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 18,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 86,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 88,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $18.14 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.28. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $19.75.

