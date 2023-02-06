Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 510 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $160.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.11 and a 200-day moving average of $151.55. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $169.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

