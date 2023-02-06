Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $75.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.54. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $79.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.292 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

