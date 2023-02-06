Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 9,823 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 229.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,823 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 22.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,383,000. Davis R M Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 74,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 70.0% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWB opened at $228.08 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $256.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.92 and a 200-day moving average of $216.43.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

