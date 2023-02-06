Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,151,469 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,339 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Lumen Technologies worth $8,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. BRR OpCo LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 499,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 38,460 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 131,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $5.26 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.42. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.97.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $8.00 to $6.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.78.

In related news, Director Martha Helena Bejar purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,094.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Martha Helena Bejar acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 101,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,094.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven T. Clontz acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 340,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,754.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

