Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,536 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,458 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $8,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,504,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 900,611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,884,000 after purchasing an additional 311,496 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,766,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services Stock Up 0.5 %

PWR opened at $152.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.57. The company has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 52.02 and a beta of 1.12. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.00 and a 1 year high of $155.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PWR shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.92.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is engaged in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It is operated through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility & Infrastructure Solutions.

