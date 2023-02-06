State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,376 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Splunk worth $15,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Splunk by 179.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Splunk by 105.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 384 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $104.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.19. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.43 and a beta of 1.30. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $150.79.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The software company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $929.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.91 million. On average, analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total value of $88,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 122,953 shares in the company, valued at $10,835,847.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPLK. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Splunk from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Splunk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Splunk from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Splunk from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Splunk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.45.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

