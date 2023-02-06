Westpac Banking Corp Lowers Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 71,464 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $11,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 46.0% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3,000.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 61.8% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SPG stock opened at $129.81 on Monday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $149.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.51.
Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.
