Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,908 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $8,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Nutrien during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in Nutrien by 239.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. HSBC cut shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. UBS Group set a $103.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.78.

NYSE:NTR opened at $82.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $68.82 and a one year high of $117.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

