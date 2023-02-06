Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 492 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Blackstone by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 204.9% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 372 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Blackstone
In other news, Director Ruth Porat bought 20,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $5,360,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 355,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,134,382.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,919,939 shares of company stock valued at $161,900,196. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Blackstone Trading Down 2.9 %
Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Blackstone Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 151.90%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.33.
Blackstone Company Profile
Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackstone (BX)
- What do Mastercard Earnings Indicate About Consumer Spending?
- Is Electronic Arts Setting the Bar Too Low?
- International Paper Stock is Printing Profits Again
- Spotify’s Traffic, Not Earnings is Driving the Stock Higher
- Is C3.ai Artificial Intelligence Product Suite a Gamechanger?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.