Westpac Banking Corp Has $11.04 Million Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 308,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,941 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $11,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 193.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 17,085.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $35.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $41.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.24 and its 200 day moving average is $37.17. The company has a market cap of $49.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $4,503,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,303,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,013,791.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $4,503,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,303,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,013,791.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

