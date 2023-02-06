TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 112 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CDW by 9.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CDW by 160.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CDW by 0.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in CDW by 1.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CDW from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.14.

CDW stock opened at $201.08 on Monday. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $147.91 and a 1 year high of $203.57. The company has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.98 and a 200 day moving average of $178.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

