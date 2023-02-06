TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 125.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 740.4% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 82.8% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $118.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.77.

In related news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR opened at $91.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.24.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

