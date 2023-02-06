TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,306 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 105.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Performance

DNP opened at $11.42 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.14. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $12.00.

DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About DNP Select Income Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%.

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

