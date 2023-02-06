TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 541.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,566,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $811,198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,387,550 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Duke Energy by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,338,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,753,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,646 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 9.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,591,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $921,081,000 after purchasing an additional 758,883 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 127.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,151,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,538,000 after buying an additional 645,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,263,000. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Duke Energy Price Performance
DUK opened at $100.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.41.
Duke Energy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.05%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.45.
Duke Energy Company Profile
Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.
See Also
